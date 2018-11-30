New York Mets

The New York Times
Merlin_144169011_819a2e3b-c704-4390-b866-97eb28a92f6a-facebookjumbo

Mets Appear Near a Deal for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz

by: JAMES WAGNER NY Times 5m

The trade would require the Mets to give the Seattle Mariners two prospects who were first-round draft picks.

Tweets