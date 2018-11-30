New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Appear Near a Deal for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz
by: JAMES WAGNER — NY Times 5m
The trade would require the Mets to give the Seattle Mariners two prospects who were first-round draft picks.
Tweets
-
RT @NYTSports: A month into the job, the Mets' new GM appeared close to making a risky, bold trade that would signal an expectatio… https://t.co/ioO2nHwKnuBeat Writer / Columnist
-
It can’t just be about video proof. Better, more thorough investigations. Zero tolerance policies. Stop turning a b… https://t.co/KeUzWN0xQZTV / Radio Personality
-
The ceiling and floor for Steven Matz in 2019 #LGM https://t.co/qWCXLWnXvGBlogger / Podcaster
-
Chiefs cut Kareem Hunt https://t.co/cZfaebVP3JBlogger / Podcaster
-
If there was no video, he’d still be playing Sunday. There’s no video of Reuben Foster; he got picked up immediatel… https://t.co/5e84KlgDZOTV / Radio Personality
-
Good for them. Good.The #Chiefs are releasing RB Kareem Hunt. Wow.TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets