Mets Non-Tender Infielder Wilmer Flores

Mets Non-Tender Infielder Wilmer Flores

On Friday, the New York Mets announced that they did not tender a contract to infielder Wilmer Flores for the 2019 season. Flores, 27, has spent six seasons in the major leagues with the Mets after being signed as an international free agent in 2007. ...

