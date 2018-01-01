New York Mets

Mets maintain interest in free agent Wilson Ramos, other external catching options

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 6m

The Mets are expected to remain 'aggressive' after their blockbuster with the Mariners is finalized, and had been in talks with the Indians to trade for Yan Gomes before he was dealt to the Nationals.

