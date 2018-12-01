New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mariners, Mets Close To Robinson Cano, Edwin Diaz Blockbuster
by: Jeff Todd — MLB Trade Rumors 6m
Dec. 1, 3:38 PM: The aforementioned "work" to be done on the deal, per Ken Rosenthal on Twitter, is tri-fold: The …
Tweets
-
Covering knicks tonight but also working the phones to keep u posted on met news. Yes I can do both.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
That didn't take long...@PeterBotte Can't blame them. The Knicks are used to typing the letter "L" #BOOM #RoastedBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Latest on proposed Mariners/Mets megadeal: https://t.co/vWkrnnBozcBlogger / Podcaster
-
How quickly they forget. #BottleBeat Writer / Columnist
-
It turns out, if you type "Van Wagenen" over and over and over and over again in an article, all words stop making… https://t.co/Nx3UdY8jTpBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Drake gave the 41-point favorite Cyclones a major scare in their final regular season game https://t.co/rVnqQpjpjgTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets