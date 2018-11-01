New York Mets

Mets Merized
Robinson-cano-2-1-560x373

Coutinho: The Robinson Cano, Edwin Diaz Trade Makes Total Sense

by: Rich Coutinho Mets Merized Online 3m

I know that the media and Mets Twitter have come out and trashed this proposed deal deal bringing Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz to Flushing but I totally understand it and love the fact that Brodie

Tweets