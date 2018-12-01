New York Mets
New York Mets Tender New Contract To Travis d'Arnaud
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 15m
The New York Mets are saying goodbye to Wilmer Flores, but they did keep another member of their 2015 pennant winning team. Catcher Travis d’Arnaud was tendered a new contract prior to last n…
RT @dwsmall8: Hardaway on Knox: “Coach got on him a little bit, but he took it to heart and he turned it from a negative thing i… https://t.co/uQhdwzLDvvBlogger / Podcaster
#Mets deal with #Mariners is done pending physicals. sea sending $20M to NYM to cover some of Cano’s deal.Beat Writer / Columnist
So #Mariners send the #Mets $20M in this trade, in addition to taking on the $36.5M owed to Bruce and Swarzak. Ult… https://t.co/TyAG9nPC8WBlogger / Podcaster
Robinson Cano has formally waived his no-trade clause, source confirms. He is expected to officially join the #Mets… https://t.co/s0fsY9VoGTTV / Radio Personality
Tough to be enthused about this deal with Mets only getting $20M.Complete deal is Cano, Diaz plus $20M for Bruce, Swarzak, Kelenic, Dunn and BautistaBlogger / Podcaster
First to say it was down to physicals @TenchyRodEspn 1st to say $20M ballpark @JeffPassanBeat Writer / Columnist
