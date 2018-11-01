New York Mets

Mets Merized
Robinson-cano-3-560x373

Mets and Mariners Reportedly Agree On Blockbuster Deal

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 18m

As per multiple reports (Tenchy Rodriguez of ESPN was first to report agreement, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports was first to correctly report money), the New York Mets and Seattle Mariners are in ag

Tweets