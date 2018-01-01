New York Mets

Reports: Mets complete trade for Diaz, Cano

by: Buster Olney ESPN New York: Mets Blog 4m

The Mariners and Mets agreed Saturday to a trade that will send Edwin Diaz and Robinson Cano to the Mets in exchange for five players, according to multiple reports.

