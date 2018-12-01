New York Mets
Mets’ blockbuster Robinson Cano deal is done pending physicals
by: Post Sports Desk — New York Post 18m
The New York Mets’ blockbuster deal for Robinson Cano is done pending physicals, according to The Post’s Joel Sherman. The deal includes Cano, closer Edwin Diaz, and $20 million to the
Mets have reportedly spoken to the Indians about Corey Kluber. https://t.co/n9F1FLn8cXNewspaper / Magazine
For those asking about Wilson Ramos and the Mets: There is some hesitancy to pursue him because of concerns about h… https://t.co/HNEPYqDZDNBeat Writer / Columnist
He's consistent.Cano to the Mets is "NOT gonna happen!" -Mike Francesa https://t.co/LC4oNIa4vdBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @adamgfisher: Reminder that Brodie Van Wagenen watched the Mets pen, particularly Jeurys Familia, implode so many times when his… https://t.co/HBxNKGUYdWBlogger / Podcaster
Oh snapSources say the Mets have spoken with the Indians about Corey Kluber. The two teams had talked about Yan Gomes befo… https://t.co/vTEiQ2sbgeMinors
RT @John_Edwards_: Losing these guys + some costly contracts with positional conflicts but getting back a top 5 closer and top 5 2B (b… https://t.co/jXWtqJkGWkBlogger / Podcaster
