New York Mets

Mets Merized

Feinsand: Mets Have Discussed Corey Kluber Trade with Indians

by: Dilip Sridhar Mets Merized Online 4m

After completing the trade to bring closer Edwin Diaz and second baseman Robinson Cano aboard, Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen still has some big plans in mind.Per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, Van W

Tweets