Mets Police Morning Laziness: Mets COULD get Kluber

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 15m

Today is Day 18 of the Mets not trading Noah Syndergaard.  And now the Mets COULD get Kluber.   SLACKISH REACTION:  Treated myself to Rocky and Rocky II last night.  Good times. Some maniac scheduled an 8am game 2.5 from my house, so up and out the door..

