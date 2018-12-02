New York Mets

Call To The Pen
948172398

New York Mets: Is Corey Kluber their next target?

by: Jason Evans Fansided: Call To The Pen 15m

After acquiring Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz, the New York Mets have their sights on Corey Kluber New New York Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen has certainly was...

Tweets