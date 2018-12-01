New York Mets

Mets Merized
Edwin-diaz-678x381

Edwin Diaz Has Bone Spur Condition

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 8m

Ken Davidoff of the New York Post is reporting that the New York Mets' soon-to-be-acquired closer, Edwin Diaz, deals with a bone spur condition in his right elbow.The trade that is set to send

Tweets