How could you NOT get laid in the Mets sports suit?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 11m

I don’t think even Idris Elba could look sexy in this. Whether you’re watching from your sofa or rallying your fellow fans at the ballpark, you go all out to support the New York Mets. Wear your favorite colors from head to toe when you don this Team...

