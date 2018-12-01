New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets: Distracted Brodie Keeps d’Arnaud, Sends Flores Walking – Huh?
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 8m
Guess Brodie Van Wagenen can't rub his tummy and pat his forehead at the same time. Distracted by the Cano deal, his non-tendering decision is bewildering.
Tweets
-
If the $100 million man isn't going to go after an onside kick, then don't have him on your hands team.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Wow, that's a bad look for Odell.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
St. Lucie Mets mascot appears to be selling something out of the back of his pickup https://t.co/m7221ZkuqBBlogger / Podcaster
-
Some #Mets roster strategy on a football Sunday: https://t.co/bpPRXB265V @MetsMerizedBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @SteveGelbs: I wanted to pass along an article that was just brought to my attention. 28-year-old Mike Cappiello is a life long Mets fan who is in desperate need of a kidney. Spreading the word and wishing him the absolute best. https://t.co/gsdnKxs7hfBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Vote below ! ?With the trade all but done now, how would you grade the #Mets trade? Give: Jay Bruce, Anthony Swarzak, Jarred Kelenic, Justin Dunn and Gerson Bautista Get: Robinson Cano, Edwin Diaz, $20M cashMinors
- More Mets Tweets