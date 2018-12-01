New York Mets

Reflections On Baseball
Wilmerflores-e1543776905238

Mets: Distracted Brodie Keeps d’Arnaud, Sends Flores Walking – Huh?

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 8m

Guess Brodie Van Wagenen can't rub his tummy and pat his forehead at the same time. Distracted by the Cano deal, his non-tendering decision is bewildering.

Tweets