New York Mets

Mets Merized
Robinson-cano-1-560x458

Projected Lineup for 2019 With Cano Addition

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 20m

The Mets are expected to complete their blockbuster trade with the Mariners in the next couple of days that will send Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz to New York in exchange for Jay Bruce, Anthony Sw

Tweets