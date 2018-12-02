New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_11346382

New York Mets Bring Back Dilson Herrera With a Minor League Deal

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2m

In a move that can best be described with a weird sense of deja vu, the New York Mets have brought back infielder Dilson Herrera. Herrera, who was regarded as the Mets’ second baseman of the …

Tweets