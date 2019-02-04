MMO Acquisition Profile: Edwin Diaz, Closer

I should perhaps mention here that Cashman said all this stuff while dressed as an elf after repelling 22 stories in the misting rain, which I told him sounds abjectly terrifying, but he insists is fun. This job is anything if not weird.

Laura Albanese Brian Cashman flat out denies any rumors that the Yankees have any interest in moving Gary Sanchez. He is our catcher, he says, and any reports otherwise are totally false.