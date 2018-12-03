New York Mets

New York Post
Robinson_cano

Robinson Cano lands in New York: ‘It’s good to be back’

by: Joseph Staszewski New York Post 8m

It’s good to be back. That’s how Robinson Cano feels about the idea of returning to New York. “It feels good,” Cano told The Post when asked about having a chance to join the Mets. “It’s

Tweets