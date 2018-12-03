New York Mets
On Baseball: At Heart of Mets’ Trade, a Bold Bid on Now
by: TYLER KEPNER — NY Times 20s
The Mets hired General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen to be bold. Raiding the farm system for a closer and an aging, expensive infielder is the ultimate win-now move.
