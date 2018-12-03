New York Mets

The Mets Police
Images-2

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Wags ready to doom Mets for entire 2020s

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

They say the destroyer will come in the guise of the savior.  Nice clothes, nice smile, nice hair.  Saying the things the angry populace want to hear.  But in the end, total destruction. Today, the Mets will announce plans to make sure they don’t win the.

Tweets