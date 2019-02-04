New York Mets

Why the Mets Should Target Billy Hamilton

by: Michael Clinco Double G Sports 2m

Earlier today all teams decided which arbitration eligible players they would extend contracts to and which would be free agents. One name I saw that should garner a lot of attention from various teams is now former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Billy...

  • profile photo
    Michael Mayer @mikemayerMMO 3m
    Less than a week away from the MLB Winter Meetings, and just received word that I will be credentialed for the event. Very excited for what should be an eventful few days.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Tyler Kepner @TylerKepner 4m
    I know the O’s still need a manager, but nobody saw this coming.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Lindsey Adler @lindseyadler 4m
    LOL
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Jon Heyman @JonHeyman 7m
    Medicals, Segura approval still need as part of finishing touches on Segura deal. Tho Segura is productive, trade market was said to be fairly limited.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Joel Sherman @Joelsherman1 7m
    Segura has 4 yrs at $58M left on his contract. Seattle will now have Santana (2-$35M), Bruce (2-$29M) and Swarzak (1-$8M) that they took on as financial counterweights and will try to spin to save even more $.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Joel Sherman @Joelsherman1 9m
    By moving Santana’s $35M over next 2 yrs the #Phillies can put Hoskins back at 1b his better position, does not preclude from still signing Machado to play 3b next to Segura at SS. Bad defense of 2018 would get a lot better in that scenario.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
