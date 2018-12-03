New York Mets
Mets Morning News for December 3, 2018
by: Linda Surovich — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1m
Your Monday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Less than a week away from the MLB Winter Meetings, and just received word that I will be credentialed for the event. Very excited for what should be an eventful few days.Blogger / Podcaster
I know the O’s still need a manager, but nobody saw this coming.Beat Writer / Columnist
LOLThe 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,A,C,E,B,D,F,M,J,Z,N,Q,R,W, and G trains are running with delays. We apologize for the inconvenience.Beat Writer / Columnist
Medicals, Segura approval still need as part of finishing touches on Segura deal. Tho Segura is productive, trade market was said to be fairly limited.Beat Writer / Columnist
Segura has 4 yrs at $58M left on his contract. Seattle will now have Santana (2-$35M), Bruce (2-$29M) and Swarzak (1-$8M) that they took on as financial counterweights and will try to spin to save even more $.Beat Writer / Columnist
By moving Santana’s $35M over next 2 yrs the #Phillies can put Hoskins back at 1b his better position, does not preclude from still signing Machado to play 3b next to Segura at SS. Bad defense of 2018 would get a lot better in that scenario.Beat Writer / Columnist
