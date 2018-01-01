New York Mets

Yahoo Sports
Cut

Anthony Swarzak right back in NL East, heading to Phillies as part of Jean Segura trade: Report

by: SNY Yahoo Sports 22m

Swarzak winding up right back in the NL East throws a wrinkle into things, with the Mets now having to face the pitcher they just jettisoned after he failed in his first year in New York.

Tweets