New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

Anthony Swarzak could be right back in NL East, heading to Phillies as part of Jean Segura trade: Reports

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 4m

Swarzak winding up right back in the NL East would throw a wrinkle into things, with the Mets now having to face the pitcher they just jettisoned after he failed in his first year in New York.

Tweets