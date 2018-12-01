New York Mets

Mets Merized
Edwin-diaz-2

MMO Roundtable: Reactions To Cano/Diaz Trade

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 4m

The Mets have made their first big move of the Brodie Van Wagenen era with the blockbuster trade for second baseman Robinson Cano and closer Edwin Diaz. Unquestionably, adding these two players

Tweets