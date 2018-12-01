New York Mets
2019 Mets top 50 prospects: 15-11
by: David Groveman — Mets 360 12m
Wow the final group of players outside the Top 10 and you have four players who are either former, current or future DSL players. Ordinarily this would be fairly horrifying, but these youngsters mi…
Tweets
-
Robinson Canó & Edwin Diaz will be introduced as #Mets tomorrow at 11:00 AM! Be sure to tune into @SNYtv. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
The physicals and paperwork are all done. The blockbuster is complete. It's Robinson Cano, Edwin Diaz and cash to the Mets; Jay Bruce, Anthony Swarzak, Jarred Kelenic, Justin Dunn and Gerson Bautista to the Mariners. A press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Whoa Mets to dust off rarely worn #24 for Cano https://t.co/agGbIcd9EUBlogger / Podcaster
-
Best of luck to Jay Bruce, @ASwarzak, @JKelenic_1019, @Dunn_Deal19, and Gerson Bautista in Seattle!Blogger / Podcaster
-
11 a.m. tomorrow, Cano and Diaz will be introduced as Mets at Citi Field. Deal is official.Beat Writer / Columnist
