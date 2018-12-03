New York Mets

The Mets Police
Img_9750-1

Local Mets blogger buys Daniel Murphy Cubs jersey

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 29m

Treated myself to this. Now who knows what the future holds for Murph, but I do like myself a Cubs jersey and I am out there often enough that I should be able to put it to use.       Add Mets Police to Apple News Mets Police Morning Laziness: Wags ready.

Tweets