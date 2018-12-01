New York Mets
The Cano Trade And Possible Aftermath
by: bcolling — Amazin' Prospects 26m
The New York Mets have traded Justin Dunn, who was arguably their best pitching prospect, Jarred Kelenic, who was their sixth overall draft pick in 2018, Gerson Bautista, Jay Bruce and Anthony Swarzak to the Seattle Mariners for Robinson Cano and Edwin...
Robinson Canó & Edwin Diaz will be introduced as #Mets tomorrow at 11:00 AM!

The physicals and paperwork are all done. The blockbuster is complete. It's Robinson Cano, Edwin Diaz and cash to the Mets; Jay Bruce, Anthony Swarzak, Jarred Kelenic, Justin Dunn and Gerson Bautista to the Mariners. A press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Whoa Mets to dust off rarely worn #24 for Cano
Best of luck to Jay Bruce, @ASwarzak, @JKelenic_1019, @Dunn_Deal19, and Gerson Bautista in Seattle!
11 a.m. tomorrow, Cano and Diaz will be introduced as Mets at Citi Field. Deal is official.
