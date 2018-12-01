New York Mets
The Mets need much more than Cano and Diaz to win in 2019
by: bdanuff — Amazin' Prospects 26m
The New York Mets have made their biggest trade since acquiring Johan Santana ten years ago. The Mets received $20 million cash, second baseman Robinson Cano and closer Edwin Diaz from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for outfielder Jay Bruce, relievers..
Robinson Canó & Edwin Diaz will be introduced as #Mets tomorrow at 11:00 AM!
The physicals and paperwork are all done. The blockbuster is complete. It's Robinson Cano, Edwin Diaz and cash to the Mets; Jay Bruce, Anthony Swarzak, Jarred Kelenic, Justin Dunn and Gerson Bautista to the Mariners. A press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Whoa Mets to dust off rarely worn #24 for Cano
Best of luck to Jay Bruce, @ASwarzak, @JKelenic_1019, @Dunn_Deal19, and Gerson Bautista in Seattle!
11 a.m. tomorrow, Cano and Diaz will be introduced as Mets at Citi Field. Deal is official.
