Mets Rumor Roundup for Monday, Dec. 3: Here's what it would take for Mets to trade for Corey Kluber
The Mets should be looking to improve their bullpen, as well as add an everyday catcher, at least one impact hitter and depth beneath the entire roster. Here are the latest rumors...
Robinson Canó & Edwin Diaz will be introduced as #Mets tomorrow at 11:00 AM! Be sure to tune into @SNYtv. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Blogger / Podcaster
The physicals and paperwork are all done. The blockbuster is complete. It's Robinson Cano, Edwin Diaz and cash to the Mets; Jay Bruce, Anthony Swarzak, Jarred Kelenic, Justin Dunn and Gerson Bautista to the Mariners. A press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday.Beat Writer / Columnist
Whoa Mets to dust off rarely worn #24 for Cano https://t.co/agGbIcd9EUBlogger / Podcaster
Best of luck to Jay Bruce, @ASwarzak, @JKelenic_1019, @Dunn_Deal19, and Gerson Bautista in Seattle!Blogger / Podcaster
11 a.m. tomorrow, Cano and Diaz will be introduced as Mets at Citi Field. Deal is official.Beat Writer / Columnist
