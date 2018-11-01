New York Mets
Rival Exec Loves Jeff McNeil’s “Freaky Contact Skills”
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 17m
New York Mets infielder Jeff McNeil entered the 2018 season as an unranked prospect, but he took the league by storm with his impressive debut towards the end of the 2018 season.Upon receiving
Tweets
-
Robinson Canó & Edwin Diaz will be introduced as #Mets tomorrow at 11:00 AM! Be sure to tune into @SNYtv. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
The physicals and paperwork are all done. The blockbuster is complete. It's Robinson Cano, Edwin Diaz and cash to the Mets; Jay Bruce, Anthony Swarzak, Jarred Kelenic, Justin Dunn and Gerson Bautista to the Mariners. A press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Whoa Mets to dust off rarely worn #24 for Cano https://t.co/agGbIcd9EUBlogger / Podcaster
-
Best of luck to Jay Bruce, @ASwarzak, @JKelenic_1019, @Dunn_Deal19, and Gerson Bautista in Seattle!Blogger / Podcaster
-
11 a.m. tomorrow, Cano and Diaz will be introduced as Mets at Citi Field. Deal is official.Beat Writer / Columnist
