New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Robinson Cano will wear familiar number with Mets as blockbuster turns official - NY Daily News
by: Daily News Sports Staff — NY Daily News 14m
Brodie Van Wagenen's first big splash as Mets GM is official.
Tweets
-
RT @martinonyc: Live coverage of the Cano/Diaz presser tomorrow at 11 on @SNYtv . @gappleSNY at the desk, @SteveGelbs on sceneTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @NewsdaySports: After lingering as all-but-final for days, the Mets’ blockbuster trade with the Mariners for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz became final, finally: https://t.co/upMqOUwTbP | @timbhealey https://t.co/yvPPwRoVGIBeat Writer / Columnist
-
After lingering as all-but-final for days, the Mets’ blockbuster trade with the Mariners for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz became final, finally: https://t.co/upMqOUwTbP | @timbhealeyBlogger / Podcaster
-
Guys. I am sad.Minors
-
Here's the Mets official press release from the trade netting them Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz. https://t.co/mS0NjVjXVWBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @baseballpro: Any surprising names on this @Mets leaderboard? To learn more about DRC+ and read analysis from the team @BaseballPro, check out https://t.co/2O55lg1VQm #DRCWeek https://t.co/gxGojqzWa8Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets