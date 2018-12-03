New York Mets

Whoa Mets to dust off rarely worn #24 for Cano

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 18m

  Blockbuster is official. Robinson Canó will wear No. 24 with the #Mets, just as he did with the #Yankees. It’s the reverse of the 42 worn by his namesake, Jackie Robinson. Wore No. 22 with #Mariners because Seattle retired Ken Griffey Jr.’s 24. — Ken...

