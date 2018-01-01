New York Mets
Edwin Diaz and Robinson Cano trade to Mets is done
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog
The trade sending Edwin Diaz and Robinson Cano from the Mariners to the Mets for Jarred Kelenic, Justin Dunn, Jay Bruce, Anthony Swarzak, and Gerson Bautista is done, with Cano having passed his physical.
