Mariners Deal Robinson Cano, Edwin Diaz To Mets In Deal That Includes Jarred Kelenic, Justin Dunn

by: J.J. Cooper Baseball America 4m

The Mets receive Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz, while the Mariners receive Jay Bruce, Anthony Swarzak, Gerson Bautista and top prospects Jarred Kelenic and Justin Dunn.

