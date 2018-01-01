New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mariners Deal Robinson Cano, Edwin Diaz To Mets In Deal That Includes Jarred Kelenic, Justin Dunn
by: J.J. Cooper — Baseball America 4m
The Mets receive Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz, while the Mariners receive Jay Bruce, Anthony Swarzak, Gerson Bautista and top prospects Jarred Kelenic and Justin Dunn.
Tweets
-
RT @NewsdaySports: After lingering as all-but-final for days, the Mets’ blockbuster trade with the Mariners for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz became final, finally: https://t.co/upMqOUwTbP | @timbhealey https://t.co/yvPPwRoVGIBeat Writer / Columnist
-
After lingering as all-but-final for days, the Mets’ blockbuster trade with the Mariners for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz became final, finally: https://t.co/upMqOUwTbP | @timbhealeyBlogger / Podcaster
-
Guys. I am sad.Minors
-
Here's the Mets official press release from the trade netting them Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz. https://t.co/mS0NjVjXVWBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @baseballpro: Any surprising names on this @Mets leaderboard? To learn more about DRC+ and read analysis from the team @BaseballPro, check out https://t.co/2O55lg1VQm #DRCWeek https://t.co/gxGojqzWa8Blogger / Podcaster
-
Robinson Cano trade grades: Mets baffle with gutsy move; Mariners add by subtracting https://t.co/8jnJrJ715cBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets