New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_11282997

Robinson Cano Deal Proves That The Brodie Van Wagenen Era Will Be Different For New York Mets

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 9m

The deal is done. After a long wait as the New York Mets and Seattle Mariners sorted through money issues and physicals, the blockbuster trade sending Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz to Flushing is co…

Tweets