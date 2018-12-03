New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

What the Mets could do next this offseason

by: N/A MLB: Mets 2m

The Mets have made the first major splash&nbsp;of the Brodie Van Wagenen era, with sources saying they will acquire&nbsp;Robinson Cano, Edwin Diaz and piles of money from Seattle in exchange for Jay Bruce, Anthony Swarzak and prospects Jarred Kelenic,...

Tweets