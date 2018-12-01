New York Mets

Mets Merized
Robinson-cano-6-560x400

So You Think You Know The Mets: On Second Thought…

by: Joe D Mets Merized Online 1m

When the New York Mets take the field on Opening Day for the start of the 2019 season, newly acquired Robinson Cano will become the 154th second baseman in team history.This weeks edition of

Tweets