Trade sending Cano, Diaz to Mets now official
by: Buster Olney — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 10m
The Mariners have completed the deal that will send Robinson Cano and ace closer Edwin Diaz to the Mets for two highly rated prospects, as well as outfielder Jay Bruce, reliever Anthony Swarzak, right-hander Gerson Bautista.
