New York Mets

Bleacher Report
Hi-res-53071a6884576e97f1f2ec11403e00d6_crop_exact

Robinson Cano Trade to Mets from Mariners Officially Announced

by: Rob Goldberg Bleacher Report 7m

The New York Mets have officially announced the widely reported trade to acquire second baseman Robinson Cano and closer Edwin Diaz from the Seattle Mariners : The ...

Tweets