The New Mets and Guest Experiences: quickly responding to fan concerns with swift positive action!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7m

So, as I would be the first to kill the Mets, let me be the first (well, third) to sing the Mets’ praises. @ceetar tweeted this. and not long after, Mark Fine of the Mets tweeted this… NICE JOB!!!!  How’s that for a lightning quick reaction by The New...

