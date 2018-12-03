New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-10-30-at-4.23.47-pm

Mets officially announce Franchise Course Set For Doom – acquire Cano, Diaz from Mariners

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

Welcome to the End Times. Just to recap, the Mets have acquired a 36 year old guy who had a PED suspension and in exchange gave up almost all their prospects. That’s what all the smart teams are doing….getting older. Also, players continue to play well...

Tweets