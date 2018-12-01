New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Hot Stove: Phillies Acquire Jean Segura from the Mariners
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 2m
According to Joel Sherman of the NY Post, the Philadelphia Phillies have acquired shortstop Jean Segura, righty Juan Nicasio, and lefty James Pazos from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for Carlos
Tweets
-
If you consider the Cano/Diaz trade as merely the first step in Brodie Van Wagenen’s winter renovation of the #Mets, as we do, he still has plenty of time to address other areas of need, writes @DPLennon https://t.co/HFzYLfENW8Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Dunn_Deal19:Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SodoMojoFS: ICYMI- the #Mariners also made the Cano/Diaz trade official as well. @danegnzlz catches you up on anything you might have missed #truetotheblue : https://t.co/taTLuoEEntBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @zanderlex: What if the #Mets could use Cano to pay for Corey Kluber? @IBWAA https://t.co/MTpZdm5hN0Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Mets: It’s official! We’ve acquired 8x All-Star @RobinsonCano and All-Star closer @EdiDiaz44 from Seattle in exchange for Jay Bruce, Anthony Swarzak, Gerson Bautista, minor league RHP Justin Dunn and minor league outfielder Jarred Kelenic. #Mets https://t.co/h6Qd7sQvoWPlayer
-
Replacing David Villa will be no simple task https://t.co/4vl5CAc2FQBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets