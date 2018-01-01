New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Rumor Roundup for Monday, Dec. 3: Here's what it would take for Mets to trade for Corey Kluber
by: SNY — Yahoo Sports 3m
The Mets should be looking to improve their bullpen, as well as add an everyday catcher, at least one impact hitter and depth beneath the entire roster. Here are the latest rumors...
Tweets
-
RT @RyanDivish: Dipoto said the Mariners graded Jarred Kelenic as the best position player in the draft in 2018 but admitted they didn't think they had a chance of getting to their pick at No. 14.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
MoodTV / Radio Personality
-
This is suboptimal defendingJohn Wall? Hello? https://t.co/hVinKQEKigBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The Knicks came out for the second half to "Prophets of Rage" by Prophets of Rage, maybe the best self-titled song since "(In A) Big Country" by Big Country or maybe "Talk Talk" by Talk Talk.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT to enter to win two tickets to a 2019 #Mets game and two @47 brand hats. We’ll be picking multiple winners! #Mets25DaysOfGiving Rules: https://t.co/9yi1f68S1fOfficial Team Account
-
Scouts: Cano brings impact bat to Mets along with significant issues https://t.co/eN31pF45oC via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets