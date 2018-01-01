New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mariners set sights on 2021 by dealing Cano, Diaz and Segura
by: The Associated Press — Yahoo Sports 4m
Mariners fans have waited longer than any supporters in North America for a return to the postseason. General manager Jerry Dipoto is asking Seattle to wait a little bit more. Dipoto continued a whirlwind reshaping of the Mariners' roster Monday by...
Tweets
-
RT @Mets: RT to enter to win two tickets to a 2019 #Mets game and two @47 brand hats. We’ll be picking multiple winners! #Mets25DaysOfGiving Rules: https://t.co/9yi1f68S1f https://t.co/ijsZZQM6mHMisc
-
RT @FredKatz: Markieff Morris had the most wonderfully nonchalant analysis of his over-the-head, no-look outlet pass to Bradley Beal: “The perfect part is I didn’t think that was gonna happen...****, we’re just playing free. If they would’ve stole it or whatever, we get back on defense.”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @jflan816: Mets fans lets appreciate that we now have not just one, but two of the sweetest swings in the game in the middle of our lineup. https://t.co/7IlOyh5cm3Misc
-
Not on the list: #MetsThe recruitment of Bryce Harper has heated up, as Magic Johnson led a Dodgers delegate that met with the mega-free agent in Las Vegas, sources tell me and @TBrownYahoo. White Sox, Phillies, Yankees lead long list of others interested. News at Yahoo Sports: https://t.co/AfeLtkcxtKMinors
-
RT @Mets: It’s official! We’ve acquired 8x All-Star @RobinsonCano and All-Star closer @EdiDiaz44 from Seattle in exchange for Jay Bruce, Anthony Swarzak, Gerson Bautista, minor league RHP Justin Dunn and minor league outfielder Jarred Kelenic. #Mets https://t.co/h6Qd7sQvoWMisc
-
RT @BenTestaFit: @Metstradamus @MetsMerized @mets The Mets just traded for Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar. Excellent! I’m pumped!Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets