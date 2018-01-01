New York Mets

Yahoo Sports
201812031605579411229

Mariners set sights on 2021 by dealing Cano, Diaz and Segura

by: The Associated Press Yahoo Sports 4m

Mariners fans have waited longer than any supporters in North America for a return to the postseason. General manager Jerry Dipoto is asking Seattle to wait a little bit more. Dipoto continued a whirlwind reshaping of the Mariners' roster Monday by...

Tweets