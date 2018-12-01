New York Mets

Mets Merized
Edwin-diaz-560x349

Morning Briefing: Cano, Diaz Officially Become Mets

by: Matt Mancuso Mets Merized Online 12m

Good Morning Mets fans!The Mets and the Mariners formally announced the Edwin Diaz and Robinson Cano deal.Cano and Diaz will be introduced to the New York media tomorrow at 11 a.m ET, which w

Tweets