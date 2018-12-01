New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Morning Briefing: Cano, Diaz Officially Become Mets
by: Matt Mancuso — Mets Merized Online 12m
Good Morning Mets fans!The Mets and the Mariners formally announced the Edwin Diaz and Robinson Cano deal.Cano and Diaz will be introduced to the New York media tomorrow at 11 a.m ET, which w
Tweets
-
RotoGraphs: Robinson Cano Returns to New York https://t.co/8wafmUpJxiBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JoeandEvan: We’ll have the Edwin Diaz/Robinson Cano press conference at 11… Avery Williamson of the Jets at Noon and Wally Backman at 1220TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @Buster_ESPN: Agents and execs have privately noted this: With all of these trades going down, some teams are filling pitching and positional needs through those deals-- and this will eventually affect some of the many, many FA. Fewer places to land in the winter game of FA musical chairs.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I’m just hoping the fire marshall doesn’t bust the place during the State of the Mets Panel…how many people are on it this year 473?@QBConvention @metspolice as if he has to explain himself to that grumpy old man, lolBlogger / Podcaster
-
Who was that?!? Unheralded ballers who made a difference in Week 13 https://t.co/xCQDjgIq6kTV / Radio Network
-
Buster's Buzz: How next-level stats boost A.J. Pollock's value https://t.co/NcNID7MHRZBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets