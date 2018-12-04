New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Morning News for December 4, 2018
by: Jonathan Maseng — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 35s
Your Tuesday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Tweets
-
What are the chances Jay Bruce finishes 2019 with a higher WAR than Robinson Canó. Not likely, but not impossible ... 15%?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
This is the most arousing thing a Mets general manager has said in years"I stated that this organization intended to be relentless and fearless in the pursuit of greatness," Brodie Van Wagenen said. "This trade should be a signal to our fans that words alone will not define our franchise." https://t.co/se3hHVMA1RSuper Fan
-
Mets fans didn't like that one bro.@BrandonTierney LmaoooooTV / Radio Personality
-
Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen on the pursuit of more talent: ‘We did not make this move to be our last move.”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
wait TODAY is the holiday party? Who is the Santa? We now all have to scramble to dust off the METS SANTA JINX articles.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Brodie said this is not the #Mets move...Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets