New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

WATCH LIVE on SNY's Facebook and Twitter today at 11 a.m. as Mets introduce Robinson Cano, Edwin Diaz

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 13m

SNY will air the entire press conference, with Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen, Robinson Cano, and Edwin Diaz.

Tweets