New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

Phillies tried to trade for Edwin Diaz before Mets but pulled back: Report

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 10m

Before the Mets finalized their trade for Mariners closer Edwin Diaz and INF Robinson Cano, the Phillies were trying to snag Diaz as part of the trade that eventually netted them SS Jean Segura.

Tweets